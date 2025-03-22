Intech Investment Management LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATKR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Atkore by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Atkore by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Atkore by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Atkore by 3,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Atkore by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (up previously from $93.00) on shares of Atkore in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Atkore in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital raised Atkore to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. B. Riley cut Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Atkore from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.17.

Atkore Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Atkore stock opened at $62.93 on Friday. Atkore Inc. has a one year low of $55.91 and a one year high of $194.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.36 and its 200 day moving average is $81.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 2.22.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.45. Atkore had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Atkore’s payout ratio is 12.39%.

Insider Activity at Atkore

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $32,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,400. This represents a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atkore Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

