Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 13,884 Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) by 184.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,398 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,884 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HTLF. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 260.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 582,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,049,000 after acquiring an additional 421,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,601,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,191,000 after acquiring an additional 145,255 shares in the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,506,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,036,000 after acquiring an additional 47,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slotnik Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Slotnik Capital LLC now owns 353,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,045,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $64.67 on Friday. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.95 and a 1-year high of $70.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.04%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Saturday, March 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

