Insider Selling: Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) COO Sells $24,847.20 in Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) COO Peter Goguen sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $24,847.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,883 shares in the company, valued at $4,734,651.60. The trade was a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Peter Goguen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 11th, Peter Goguen sold 3,000 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $106,710.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Peter Goguen sold 3,000 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $103,500.00.

On Friday, January 3rd, Peter Goguen sold 940 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $39,818.40.

NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $25.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 0.69. Xometry, Inc. has a one year low of $11.08 and a one year high of $45.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.55.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XMTR. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Xometry during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Xometry during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Xometry by 195.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xometry during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Xometry during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on XMTR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Xometry from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Xometry from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Xometry from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Xometry in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

