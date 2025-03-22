Insider Selling: Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST) Insider Sells £120,903.06 in Stock

Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST – Get Free Report) insider Hanno Damm sold 39,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.91), for a total value of £120,903.06 ($156,104.66).

Trustpilot Group Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of Trustpilot Group stock opened at GBX 230.50 ($2.98) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 311.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 278.29. Trustpilot Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 173.60 ($2.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 361.50 ($4.67).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.42) price target on shares of Trustpilot Group in a research note on Wednesday.

Trustpilot Group Company Profile

Trustpilot began in 2007 with a simple yet powerful idea that is more relevant today than ever — to be the universal symbol of trust, bringing consumers and businesses together through reviews. Trustpilot is open, independent, and impartial — we help consumers make the right choices and businesses to build trust, grow and improve.

Today, we have more than 300 million reviews and 67 million monthly active users across the globe, with 127 billion annual Trustpilot brand impressions, and the numbers keep growing.

