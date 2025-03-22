Insider Selling: Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) CFO Sells $37,805.79 in Stock

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) CFO Mark A. Marino sold 20,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $37,805.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,917,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,585,624.02. The trade was a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rackspace Technology stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.48.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $685.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.85 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 139.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 814,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 474,299 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 10,766.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 16,257 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 773,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 166,528 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 437.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 25,358 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 50,896 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.

