Insider Selling: Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) CFO Sells $37,805.79 in Stock

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) CFO Mark A. Marino sold 20,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $37,805.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,917,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,585,624.02. The trade was a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Rackspace Technology Price Performance
Rackspace Technology stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.48.
Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $685.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.85 million.
About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.
