Insider Selling: Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) CFO Sells 1,447 Shares of Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) CFO Howard Fu sold 1,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.79, for a total transaction of $99,539.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,954,807.27. This trade represents a 0.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Howard Fu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 14th, Howard Fu sold 1,190 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $79,730.00.

On Monday, March 3rd, Howard Fu sold 2,642 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $203,566.10.

On Wednesday, February 19th, Howard Fu sold 8,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $696,000.00.

Procore Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Procore Technologies stock opened at $70.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.38 and its 200 day moving average is $71.43. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $49.46 and a one year high of $88.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.73 and a beta of 0.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $302.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.72 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Procore Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procore Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 29,376.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,679,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,810,000 after buying an additional 2,670,872 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 453.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,118,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555,612 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,840,000. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 27,239.5% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,581,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,534 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,861,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,967 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Further Reading

