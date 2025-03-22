Insider Selling: PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) EVP Sells $14,093.82 in Stock

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) EVP Hisham Shiblaq sold 247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $14,093.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,602,368.98. This trade represents a 0.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Performance

PROCEPT BioRobotics stock opened at $58.10 on Friday. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $103.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -29.79 and a beta of 1.05.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $68.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.79 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 38.57% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. As a group, analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.29.

Institutional Trading of PROCEPT BioRobotics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRCT. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Thematics Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the third quarter worth about $64,000. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Further Reading

