Insider Selling: HPQ Silicon Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Director Sells 84,000 Shares of Stock

HPQ Silicon Inc. (CVE:HPQ – Get Free Report) Director Daryl Hodges sold 84,000 shares of HPQ Silicon stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.22, for a total value of C$18,060.00.

HPQ Silicon Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of HPQ stock opened at C$0.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.07, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.71. HPQ Silicon Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.17 and a 1-year high of C$0.43. The firm has a market cap of C$83.08 million, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 2.14.

HPQ Silicon Company Profile

HPQ Silicon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides silica and silicon-based solutions in Canada. It is also developing a portfolio of silicon and silica products primarily for battery and electric vehicle manufacturers, and hydrogen applications; and carbon particles for capacitor applications.

