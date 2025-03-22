Insider Selling: Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Director Sells 484 Shares of Stock

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) Director Hiteshkumar R. Patel sold 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.17, for a total value of $160,770.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ESGR opened at $332.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Enstar Group Limited has a 52-week low of $275.02 and a 52-week high of $348.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $325.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.61.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $17.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 73.26% and a return on equity of 17.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enstar Group in the third quarter valued at $1,517,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enstar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,465,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Enstar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $930,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Enstar Group by 10.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Enstar Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enstar Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

