Insider Selling: Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) Director Gillian Munson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,300. This represents a 58.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Duolingo Stock Performance

Shares of DUOL opened at $309.30 on Friday. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.05 and a 12-month high of $441.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $347.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 169.02 and a beta of 0.92.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $209.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.49 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duolingo

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Duolingo in the third quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Duolingo in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Duolingo by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 5,050.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DUOL shares. Citizens Jmp upgraded Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Duolingo from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Duolingo from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Duolingo from $351.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $400.00 target price on Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.25.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

