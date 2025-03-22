Insider Selling: Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Director Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) Director James E. Meeks sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $5,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $53.63 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.05 and a 1 year high of $64.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 1.30.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 32.27%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Argus downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in Copart by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 339,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,494,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,558,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,417,000 after buying an additional 48,334 shares during the period. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at $3,962,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 21.2% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 52,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 9,222 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 393,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,565,000 after buying an additional 126,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

