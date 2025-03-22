Insider Selling: Bravo Mining Corp. (CVE:BRV) Senior Officer Sells 90,000 Shares of Stock

Bravo Mining Corp. (CVE:BRV – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Alexandre Augusto Nogueira Penha sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.20, for a total transaction of C$198,000.00.

Bravo Mining Stock Performance

Get Bravo Mining alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cormark raised shares of Bravo Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

View Our Latest Report on Bravo Mining

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bravo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bravo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.