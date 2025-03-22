Insider Selling: Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CMO Sells 416 Shares of Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) CMO Amy Messano sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $46,300.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,557,674. This trade represents a 1.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Amy Messano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 3rd, Amy Messano sold 255 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total transaction of $28,419.75.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Amy Messano sold 235 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.53, for a total transaction of $26,209.55.

Altair Engineering Price Performance

Shares of ALTR stock opened at $111.75 on Friday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.71 and a 1 year high of $113.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.50. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 657.35, a PEG ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The software reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.15). Altair Engineering had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $192.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.98 million. Equities research analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altair Engineering has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTR. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,640 shares of the software’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,961 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering in the 3rd quarter worth $617,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 174,733 shares of the software’s stock worth $16,689,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering in the 3rd quarter worth $1,084,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

See Also

