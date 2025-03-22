Insider Selling: Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) CEO Sells 6,982 Shares of Stock

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) CEO Jacob Suen sold 6,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $29,045.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 305,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,071.36. The trade was a 2.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jacob Suen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Airgain alerts:

On Thursday, March 13th, Jacob Suen sold 120 shares of Airgain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total value of $559.20.

On Friday, March 7th, Jacob Suen sold 12,093 shares of Airgain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total value of $58,651.05.

Airgain Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $3.99 on Friday. Airgain, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $10.34. The stock has a market cap of $46.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average of $7.60.

Institutional Trading of Airgain

Airgain ( NASDAQ:AIRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $15.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.35 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 21.96% and a negative return on equity of 29.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 23.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 20,970 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airgain in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 43,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airgain in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain during the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Airgain from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Get Our Latest Report on AIRG

About Airgain

(Get Free Report)

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; profile ceramic embedded antenna; ultra embedded antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.