Insider Buying: Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Director Acquires 875 Shares of Stock

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) Director Amy Shih-Hua Feng bought 875 shares of Whitestone REIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.32 per share, with a total value of $12,530.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 54,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,502. This trade represents a 1.64 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Whitestone REIT Stock Performance
NYSE:WSR opened at $14.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.89. Whitestone REIT has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.29.
Whitestone REIT Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.06%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Whitestone REIT
Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.
