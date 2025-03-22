Insider Buying: Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Chairman Acquires 4,616 Shares of Stock

Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) Chairman David D. Smith acquired 4,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $75,887.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 972,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,983,050.20. The trade was a 0.48 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sinclair Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBGI opened at $16.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.73. Sinclair, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $18.46.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Sinclair had a positive return on equity of 63.89% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. Equities analysts expect that Sinclair, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Sinclair Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sinclair in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sinclair from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Sinclair from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sinclair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Sinclair by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 86,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 14,344 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sinclair by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 210,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 73,006 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Sinclair by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP raised its position in Sinclair by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,144,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,472,000 after purchasing an additional 84,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth about $395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

About Sinclair

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

