Insider Buying: Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Director Purchases 10,974 Shares of Stock

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) Director Gregory A. Sandfort acquired 10,974 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.92 per share, with a total value of $251,524.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,754 shares in the company, valued at $613,201.68. This represents a 69.54 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Genesco Trading Up 0.7 %
Genesco stock opened at $22.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.62. The company has a market cap of $248.74 million, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 2.41. Genesco Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.09 and a 52-week high of $44.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $745.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.43 million. Genesco had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 0.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genesco
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th.
View Our Latest Analysis on GCO
About Genesco
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Genesco
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.