Insider Buying: CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Chairman Acquires 3,896 Shares of Stock

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) Chairman Dino Robusto purchased 3,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.63 per share, for a total transaction of $185,566.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 724,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,500,218.94. This trade represents a 0.54 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dino Robusto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 17th, Dino Robusto sold 6,250 shares of CNA Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $305,375.00.

CNA Financial Price Performance

CNA stock opened at $48.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. CNA Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $52.36. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.92.

CNA Financial Increases Dividend

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. CNA Financial had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 12.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is 52.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNA Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNA. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in CNA Financial by 663.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CNA Financial by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in CNA Financial by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in CNA Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of CNA Financial from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

