Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT) Shares Bought by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,026 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WorthPointe LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 13,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 25,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 71,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 203,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,388,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 43,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Stock Performance

BALT opened at $31.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.63 and its 200-day moving average is $31.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 0.13. Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF has a one year low of $28.96 and a one year high of $31.99.

About Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

