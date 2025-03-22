Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC Takes $234,000 Position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP)

Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Comm Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,238,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Comm Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 33,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Comm Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXP opened at $99.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $416.26 million, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.42. iShares Global Comm Services ETF has a 1-year low of $79.70 and a 1-year high of $107.18.

The iShares Global Comm Services ETF (IXP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global communication services companies, drawn from 1,200 global stocks selected by S&P. IXP was launched on Nov 12, 2001 and is managed by BlackRock.

