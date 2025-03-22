Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.59

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share by the bank on Monday, April 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a 3.5% increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

Independent Bank has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Independent Bank has a payout ratio of 33.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Independent Bank to earn $6.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.

INDB stock opened at $63.07 on Friday. Independent Bank has a twelve month low of $45.11 and a twelve month high of $77.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.51.

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.05. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 19.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 640 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $44,819.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,495.48. The trade was a 4.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

INDB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Independent Bank from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 15th.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

