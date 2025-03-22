Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stake Reduced by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,191 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 5,582 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Illumina were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Illumina by 153.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 241 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 954.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 327 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 58.5% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 382 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of ILMN opened at $87.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.20 and its 200-day moving average is $128.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.18 and a 12 month high of $156.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. Equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. HSBC cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.90.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

