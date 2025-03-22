IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) to Issue $0.39 Dividend

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3928 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.

IGM Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:IGIFF opened at $31.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.24. IGM Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.81 and a fifty-two week high of $33.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IGM Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management and Asset Management segments. The Wealth Management segment offers investments that are focused on providing financial planning and related services; and provides mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

