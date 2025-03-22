IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) CTO Sells $525,907.65 in Stock

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) CTO David Wartell sold 10,735 shares of IDT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total value of $525,907.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

David Wartell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 23rd, David Wartell sold 17,116 shares of IDT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $806,334.76.

IDT Stock Down 0.7 %

IDT stock opened at $50.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.84. IDT Co. has a 52-week low of $33.84 and a 52-week high of $58.77.

IDT Increases Dividend

IDT ( NYSE:IDT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $303.35 million during the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 6.10%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from IDT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. IDT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in IDT during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IDT by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of IDT in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDT in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of IDT in the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded IDT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About IDT

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

