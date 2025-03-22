iA Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,612 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $611.00 to $523.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $554.20.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of LMT stock opened at $440.26 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $419.70 and a 1 year high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $460.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $515.23. The company has a market cap of $103.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total transaction of $312,925.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,265.58. This represents a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total value of $1,421,495.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,840. This represents a 61.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,916 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

