iA Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,516 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 18,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GDDY shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. B. Riley upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

In other news, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $103,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,698,381.70. This represents a 2.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $597,030.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,300,778.53. This trade represents a 0.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,480 shares of company stock valued at $3,816,029 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $180.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.97. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $118.39 and a one year high of $216.00. The firm has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.25.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a net margin of 20.49% and a return on equity of 176.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

