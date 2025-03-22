iA Global Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVB. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of AVB stock opened at $209.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.90 and a 200 day moving average of $222.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.40 and a 52 week high of $239.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.03). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 37.13% and a return on equity of 9.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $247.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.64.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

