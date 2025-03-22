iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $2.21 Million Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 134.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,773 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Leidos by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Leidos by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co grew its position in Leidos by 36.4% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 23,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after buying an additional 6,395 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,979,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Leidos during the third quarter valued at about $4,622,000. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total value of $279,278.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,287.36. This trade represents a 15.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total value of $203,320.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,260.48. This represents a 19.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:LDOS opened at $133.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.37 and its 200 day moving average is $154.31. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.23 and a fifty-two week high of $202.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21.
Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.13. Leidos had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 7.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 17.32%.
Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.
