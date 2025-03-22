iA Global Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 77.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,017 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,673,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,536,000 after acquiring an additional 38,201 shares during the period. United Bank grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 13.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 11,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.2% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 45.9% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 20,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW stock opened at $78.47 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $61.01 and a 1 year high of $84.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total value of $268,101.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,123.76. The trade was a 5.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 464,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $38,057,761.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,770,450.07. This trade represents a 35.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 501,087 shares of company stock worth $40,952,233 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TD Cowen raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

