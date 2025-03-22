Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Posts Earnings Results

Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Hypera had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 13.18%.
Hypera Stock Up 4.7 %
HYPMY stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.74. Hypera has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $6.90.
About Hypera
