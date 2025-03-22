Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Posts Earnings Results

Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Hypera had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 13.18%.

Hypera Stock Up 4.7 %

HYPMY stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.74. Hypera has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $6.90.

About Hypera

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers prescription products under the Adacne, Addera, apri, AmpliumG, please, Celestamine, Celestone, Celestone Soluspan, Cizax, deciprax, Derive C Micro, Micro Drift, Dermotil Fusid, Digedrat, diprogent, Diprosalic, Diprosone, diprospan, Emprol XR, Flow, Garasone, Halobex, Lipanon, moon, Lydian, macrodantin, Max Sulid, milgamma, Mioflex A, nesina, Novotram, oximax, peridal, Peridal Suspension, PredSim, Pressaliv, Quadriderm, Rizi, Rizi M, softalm, tacroz, tinodin, umma, and velunid brands.

