HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

HUTCHMED Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HCM traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.99. 166,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,383. HUTCHMED has a 52-week low of $12.84 and a 52-week high of $21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HUTCHMED

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in HUTCHMED by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in HUTCHMED by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in HUTCHMED by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in HUTCHMED by 1,483.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in HUTCHMED by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUTCHMED Company Profile

HUTCHMED (China) Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals and health-oriented consumer products. It operates through the Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The Oncology/Immunology segment includes the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies and immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and immunological diseases.

