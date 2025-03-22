HUB Investment Partners LLC Sells 42,384 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

HUB Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 63.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,384 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BXMT. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,416.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 8,996 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BXMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $48,086.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,143,680.90. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 5,652 shares of company stock worth $116,971 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Shares of BXMT opened at $20.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $21.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.43 and a 200 day moving average of $18.86.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $1.26. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a positive return on equity of 8.62%. Analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -160.68%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

Featured Stories

