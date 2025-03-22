HUB Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,879 Shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

HUB Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Florin Court Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 29,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Get Amplify Mobile Payments ETF alerts:

Amplify Mobile Payments ETF Price Performance

Shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF stock opened at $54.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.82. Amplify Mobile Payments ETF has a 1 year low of $44.11 and a 1 year high of $62.24. The company has a market capitalization of $403.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.43.

About Amplify Mobile Payments ETF

The ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Mobile Payments index. The fund tracks an index of global equity in credit card firms, and companies providing payment infrastructure, payment services, payment processing and payment solutions. IPAY was launched on Jul 15, 2015 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Mobile Payments ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Mobile Payments ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.