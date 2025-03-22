HUB Investment Partners LLC Raises Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,582 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $227.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.08. The firm has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $145.75 and a 52 week high of $232.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHKP. Citigroup increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.86.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

