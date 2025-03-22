HUB Investment Partners LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000.

Shares of IWN stock opened at $153.11 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.71 and a fifty-two week high of $183.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.56.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

