HUB Investment Partners LLC Has $666,000 Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,698 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 246.1% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 8,925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 162.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 177,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,721,000 after acquiring an additional 109,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 248,515 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $61,334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.83.

NYSE:LOW opened at $227.09 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.80 and a 52 week high of $287.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $247.99 and its 200-day moving average is $257.70. The firm has a market cap of $128.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. The business had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.67%.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

