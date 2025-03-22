HUB Investment Partners LLC Has $597,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

HUB Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 293,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,877,000 after acquiring an additional 8,552 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,389,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,410,000 after buying an additional 167,142 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. now owns 997,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,852,000 after buying an additional 38,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $78.83 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $76.27 and a twelve month high of $79.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.51.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2588 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.