HUB Investment Partners LLC Has $411,000 Position in MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 108.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,743 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in MARA were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MARA. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in MARA by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,676,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,120,000 after buying an additional 570,803 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MARA by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,911,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,061,000 after buying an additional 519,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MARA by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,157,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,115,000 after buying an additional 378,542 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in MARA by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,028,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,787,000 after purchasing an additional 372,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matauro LLC bought a new stake in shares of MARA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,676,000. 44.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MARA stock opened at $12.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MARA Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.03 and a 12-month high of $30.28.

MARA ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $1.56. MARA had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $214.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.11 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MARA news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $255,677.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,773,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,156,694.28. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of MARA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $458,783.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,910,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,232,861.24. This represents a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,710 shares of company stock worth $1,226,825. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

MARA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of MARA in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of MARA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on MARA from $27.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on MARA from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MARA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

