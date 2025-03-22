HUB Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

HUB Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3,423.1% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 2,478.3% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 140.7% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSN. Piper Sandler raised Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Tyson Foods from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.10.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

NYSE TSN opened at $60.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.55 and its 200 day moving average is $59.77. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.61 and a fifty-two week high of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

