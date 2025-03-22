HUB Investment Partners LLC Cuts Position in SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT)

HUB Investment Partners LLC cut its position in SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Free Report) by 72.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,500 shares during the quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SkyWater Technology were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in SkyWater Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWater Technology during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

SKYT stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $376.76 million, a P/E ratio of -22.43 and a beta of 3.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.91. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $19.00.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $75.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.25 million. SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 12.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory B. Graves sold 12,844 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $104,164.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,285 shares in the company, valued at $115,851.35. This trade represents a 47.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

