HUB Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 224.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 136.9% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYV opened at $51.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.55. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $47.22 and a 12-month high of $55.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.93.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

