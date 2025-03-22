Horizon Space Acquisition I (NASDAQ:HSPO) Trading Up 0.1% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HSPO – Get Free Report) were up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.78 and last traded at $11.79. Approximately 463 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 24,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.78.

Horizon Space Acquisition I Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Space Acquisition I

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Horizon Space Acquisition I stock. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HSPO – Free Report) by 71.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,813 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp owned 2.62% of Horizon Space Acquisition I worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Space Acquisition I Company Profile

Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

