Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $435,786,000. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 884.0% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,752,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $395,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,376 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,826,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,684,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,479 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Honeywell International by 411.8% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,265,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $285,832,000 after buying an additional 1,018,099 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Honeywell International by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,994,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $675,986,000 after buying an additional 677,213 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. This represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON opened at $210.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $136.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.53. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.75 and a 1 year high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.38.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

