Holderness Investments Co. Acquires New Stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Holderness Investments Co. acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPA. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 50.5% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. National Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 14,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PPA opened at $117.52 on Friday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $97.64 and a twelve month high of $124.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.84 and a 200 day moving average of $116.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.95.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

