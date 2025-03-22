Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 323,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,650 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $5,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the third quarter worth about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the third quarter worth about $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in ADMA Biologics by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the third quarter worth about $62,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

ADMA Biologics Price Performance

ADMA stock opened at $19.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 7.09. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $23.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.71 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

View Our Latest Analysis on ADMA

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

(Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.