Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,218 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $5,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in AppFolio by 193.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in AppFolio during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AppFolio by 1,485.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in AppFolio by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in AppFolio by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AppFolio

In other news, Director Alexander Wolf acquired 9,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $214.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,078,931.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,977.06. This trade represents a -150.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.30, for a total value of $213,941.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,795,565.30. The trade was a 3.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AppFolio Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ APPF opened at $215.37 on Friday. AppFolio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.01 and a twelve month high of $274.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 0.89.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.34). AppFolio had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 25.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on APPF. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp downgraded AppFolio from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $253.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AppFolio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.29.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

