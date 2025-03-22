Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $8.87 Million Stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 97,980.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,990 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $8,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berry Wealth Group LP boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 3.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstService alerts:

FirstService Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ FSV opened at $170.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.79. FirstService Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.26 and a fifty-two week high of $197.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 57.34 and a beta of 1.12.

FirstService Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on FirstService from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstService has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

View Our Latest Report on FirstService

FirstService Company Profile

(Free Report)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.