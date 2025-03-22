Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 799,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,400 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $5,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 5,662.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.
Vimeo Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VMEO opened at $5.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.96. Vimeo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $7.90. The company has a market cap of $901.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 2.22.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded Vimeo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.
Vimeo Company Profile
Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.
