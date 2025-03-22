Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 208,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $4,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 468.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brian Slobodow sold 11,132 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $275,294.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,376 shares in the company, valued at $182,408.48. This trade represents a 60.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 17,092 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $457,552.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 126,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,464.53. This trade represents a 11.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mueller Water Products Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE:MWA opened at $26.90 on Friday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.81 and a fifty-two week high of $28.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.63.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 21.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MWA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

