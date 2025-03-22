Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires 412,403 Shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) by 207.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 611,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412,403 shares during the period. Docebo makes up approximately 1.4% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Docebo were worth $27,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DCBO. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Docebo by 7.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 236,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,449,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Long Path Partners LP grew its position in Docebo by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Long Path Partners LP now owns 731,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,323,000 after purchasing an additional 45,022 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Docebo by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 201,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Docebo in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,346,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Docebo by 1,047.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 599,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,518,000 after purchasing an additional 547,666 shares in the last quarter. 53.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DCBO shares. UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Docebo in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Docebo from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Docebo in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.18.

Docebo stock opened at $30.03 on Friday. Docebo Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.61 and a twelve month high of $53.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.34. The company has a market capitalization of $909.13 million, a P/E ratio of 51.78 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

